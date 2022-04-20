Cooking at the Berkshire County House of Correction was done entirely by prisoners until officials discovered some years ago that the current chef was specializing in liquor brewed from potato peelings.
"When the boys started staggering around, we traced the source," recalls Steward Arthur Kelly, who has been at the jail 20 years.
Deputy Master Henry Como's favorite story is about the time an inspector found the fire extinguisher in the kitchen filled with liquor. "The boys just sidled up to the extinguisher with their tin cups and filled them as they passed by."
Officers Robert Archambault and John Sondrini, who are in charge of the kitchen at present, figure they have the distillery problem in the kitchen extinguished for the time being anyway. But Officer Edmund Prehoden, who is in line for Kelly's job when he retires soon, noted that the reason visitors can't bring fruit in for the prisoners is that vodka was being smuggled in via oranges.
"The stuff was shot in with a needle. The boys had ready-made screwdrivers." You can't win.
With no advance notice, this Eagle reporter invited herself to lunch at the jail Wednesday and received a typical housewife's reaction from the men in charge.
"You've caught us with one of the poorest meals of the week," Como said.
The prisoner's portion I received was much more than I could eat: two grilled hot dogs, a stack of French fried potatoes that would challenge a teenager's capacity, a bowl of mixed vegetables, coffee, and store-bought chocolate cake for dessert.
"We had a fellow from Connecticut here once who was a pastry cook," Kelly said. "We hated to see him go. We had all sorts of cookies, pies and cakes and doughnuts while he was here."
All the bread is made in the jail kitchen. Wednesday's batch was delicious. According to one of the prisoners, this isn't always the case.
"If they have a new guy in there learning, it can be pretty bad," he said.
One young fellow answered a question about the quality of the food with "Aw, the food is just as bad as in any other jail." He then amended his statement with "On the whole it's pretty good. Saturday night is the best meal of all." The Saturday fare is beans and hot dogs.