TYRINGHAM — Ashintully, a 43-year-old, 35-room palatial mansion overlooking the Tyringham Valley, stood only as a scorched skeleton today after it was totally destroyed by a $200,000 fire yesterday afternoon.
The blaze, which lashed furiously through the marble and stucco building, was the aftermath of a forest and grass fire which laid waste more than 600 acres of dense woodland in the Tyringham, Monterey, Otis, and East Otis area. The conflagration began in the yard behind the small frame house in which the owner of Ashintully lives. Mrs. John S. McLennan Jr., wife of the owner, was burning rubbish, in an incinerator when strong winds whipped sparks into a small milk barn and nearby fields. By the time fire apparatus arrived, the barn and fields were ablaze.
This grass fire spread up the northern slope of Long Mountain towards Ashintully. Efforts of volunteer fire companies from Lee, Tyringham, East Otis, Monterey, Otis, and Lenox at first kept the fire from spreading into the building. But later, after firemen had thought Ashintully was safe, sparks ignited the attic.
As hundreds of persons watched, the fire, fanned by heavy winds, spread across the roof of the building, down to the second floor and into the basement. Firemen, more than 100 of them, battled the uncontrollable blaze for nearly eight hours but to no avail. Lack of adequate water supply and pressure and falling debris hampered their efforts.
Aside from the mansion, the McLennan milk barn was destroyed as was most of the forest on the 100-acre estate. Mr. McLennan, a ballet music composer, estimated the damage around $200,000. Ashintully cost about $500,000 to build in 1909.
The fire began about 12:30 p.m. and within a half hour nearby fire companies were at the scene. The only casualty of the day was Nina Fonaroff, well-known ballet dancer, who was visiting the McLennans. She burned her foot on the hot ground and was treated by Dr. Fred H. Vohr of Lee, who had set up a first aid station in case of emergency.
The Georgian stucco mansion was designed by Francis Hoppin, noted New York architect, and was built by Mr. and Mrs. Robb dePeyster Tytus. Tytus, noted Egyptologist, built Ashintully as a wedding gift for his wife in 1909.