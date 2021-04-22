Six hundred youngsters, all under nine years of age, 200 more than were expected, swarmed to Springside Park to search for colored Easter eggs Saturday afternoon in Pittsfield’s first Easter egg hunt. Despite strong west winds, cloudy skies and threatening rain, children began flocking to Springside almost two hours before the hunt was scheduled to start.
Ten minutes before starting time, 1:45, the mob of eager kids could be held in check no longer and under the ropes they charged like a horde of grasshoppers. Swarming over Springside Park’s lawn, they had almost every egg collected while other hunters and parents were still arriving.
Because of the unexpectedly large crowd, there were not enough eggs to go around and about 150 youngsters left the hunt empty handed. The Park and Recreation Department, sponsors of the event assisted by MUREC, expressed regrets to the many who were disappointed, and stated that next year if food conditions are better, there will be more than enough eggs for every child. The department hopes to have two hunts next year, one at Springside and one at Clapp Park.
The lawn in front of Springside House Saturday was literally dotted with multi-colored eggs. Fourteen hundred hard-boiled eggs were hidden for the search and an hour after the starting gun went off only one broken egg could be found marking the event. Children from 2 to 10 years old, although the latter age group were not supposed to participate, took part in Pittsfield’s first and only event of its kind. All but the one busted egg were taken home to be converted into salads, creamed dishes and sandwiches.
Winners of the four live rabbits were Iovana Iorio, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Iorio of 25 Springside Avenue, finder of the golden egg; Carol Utter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter E. Utter, 1201 North Street, finder of the first chocolate egg; Dominick Kellogg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Murray R. Kellogg, 329 Columbus Avenue, finder of the second chocolate egg; and Joseph Doherty of 200 Wahconah Street, finder of the most eggs.