GREAT BARRINGTON — One of the reasons artist Norman Rockwell moved to the Berkshires was to get some new models, he told the Rotary Club at its luncheon meeting yesterday.
Mr. Rockwell, who moved to Stockbridge from Arlington, Vt., last fall, said he had used everyone in Arlington "about eight times" and needed a change. He is getting it in Stockbridge, where he has a studio with a large window in the Guerrieri Block on Main Street. There he sees many of the types that show up later in his magazine covers.
Although Mr. Rockwell uses photographs extensively in his work, the finished paintings are not supposed to be photographically realistic, he emphasized. One of the minor troubles he had in Arlington was that the residents were disappointed when a painting was not exactly like the model. The same thing is happening in Stockbridge to some extent, he said.
The artist illustrated his method of working by explaining how he painted a Saturday Evening Post cover. The painting, which he completed yesterday after a month's work, portrays a lot in a run-down section of town where a shovel operator is obliged to dig up a children's baseball diamond, much to the youngsters' grief.
The shovel operator was based upon a "Mr. Hall" and one of the children is a 4-year-old from Stockbridge, Mr. Rockwell said.
Ideas for the paintings never come in one flash of inspiration, the artist explained. He has to get away by himself and work at sketching various germs of ideas until finally he hits on something he feels he will be able to develop.
"If it's a really good idea, you know it," he said. "You don't have to ask anyone else."
After this first idea session, which he described as "several hours of agony," he gives up. The next day the ideas have usually straightened themselves out in his mind and he is able to start trying some rough drawings.
When Mr. Rockwell feels the rough drawing has reached the point where he can go ahead with the painting, he takes it down to the Saturday Evening Post editors in Philadelphia. If they like it, he completes the work.
The speaker told his audience that he used photographs in much of his work, employing them in place of live models. For the latest Post cover, for example, he took between 75 and 80 photographs, including perhaps 20 of "Mr. Hall." He picks out various figures and details from the photograph and then combines them in his painting.