The dear departed years lived again Saturday night as the 1931 Polish-Americans marked the 25th anniversary of their winning of the City Baseball League title with a reunion dinner at the Polish Community Club. This was the first formal assembly of the former players, who termed it such a social success that they’ll meet annually from here in. Approximately 100 attended.
Although the event was designed principally as a get-together for charter members of the organization, representatives of every team over a 15-year period were present. Many pennants, each with a different name, were hung on the wall of the dining hall. These comprised a unique list of all the men who played for the Polish-Americans.
The flags all were made by Johnny Kulis, star shortstop and field captain of the club for many seasons. Pennant-making has been his hobby for years.
P-A players, opponents and just plain fans, in a lengthy but decidedly informal and interesting speaking program, recalled the miscellaneous glories of the team. David I. Sookey, whose softball team provided a haven of rest for many of the baseball players in their declining competitive days, Bill Fraser, the City League’s greatest collector, and Edwin Cook, who drove the team on many out-of-town trips in a Berkshire Street Railway bus, featured in the humor department.
The Rev. Ladislaus Rys, pastor of Holy Family Church, complimented the men on their fine fellowship. He urged that they work to revive adult baseball and to further boys’ baseball.
Monroe B. England, deploring the disbandment of the City League, said he cherished the memories of the many exciting games he had seen on the Common. He explained that as a former member of the Park Commission, he felt “great concern” over the little use Wahconah Park and its comparatively new grandstand receive.
Sportscaster Dan Healy recalled that his first affiliation with any Polish-American was in 1937 when he saw Joe Woitkoski, the former Pittsfield High and Fordham University star athlete, play an outfield position for Rutland, Vt., of the Northern League. He said Joe then was a “great-young prospect.”