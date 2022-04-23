Long, long ago, before the days of Dick Tracy, when Johnny could still read, there lived a fictional detective named Nick Carter.
Nick cavorted in paperback novels, and he always managed to sniff out his man, in spite of some pretty dastardly doings along the way. But a really tough assignment for Nick, one which he never even attempted, would have been to run down all the guys who were writing about him.
Nick was owned, body and soul, by Street and Smith Publications. So were the dozens of authors who ground out yarns about Nick and his playmates.
One of those anonymous authors has been living for the last 25 years at Gould Farm in Monterey. He is a Unitarian minister, another example of how unpredictable Unitarian ministers can be.
Gould Farm's pulp-writing pastor is the Rev. Samuel C. Spalding, an alert, provocative man of 80, who is currently spending a week's vacation in Pittsfield, putting up at the Wendell-Sherwood.
"I wrote Nick Carters for several years," Mr. Spalding admits. "There were lots of fellows writing them at different times. In fact, there were several writing them at the same time.
"None of us wrote under our own names. A lot of my stories were rewritten from English originals. Street and Smith had an agreement with an English publishing house. Of course, you had to be sure you weren't rewriting something that had been rewritten from an American original.
"The bare bones of the plot were about all you used. The slant was altogether different. And we took liberties even with the plot. It seemed the American audience was more concerned with verisimilitude than the English boys.
"Actually, I preferred to write originals than rewrites. I found it easier. I did write some originals, but they said my originals were inclined to be a bit too bizarre. That was before the days of science fiction."
Mr. Spalding wrote Nick Carters from 1910 to about 1916, more than 100, at a rate of about two a month. He wrote the 15-cent type, which were 60,000 words. Street and Smith also put out shorter stories, 20,000 words, at a nickel a copy.
Mr. Spalding is a bit bemused by his literary career. The sort of stories he liked to write he couldn't sell. "Once I threatened to paper my bedroom with the rejection slips I collected."