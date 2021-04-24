The lost has been found. The 30-pound snapping turtle which Arthur J. Pharmer, prominent Waltonian, of 11 Abbott Street, brought back from Lake Champlain only to have mysteriously disappear from a tub in his backyard, has been corralled on the estate of Clarence Stephens on upper North Street. The big amphibian is now reposing in the pond in the rear of the Stephens house waiting for Mr. Pharmer and his fellow disciples of Walton to come and get him if they can.
Yes, there’s some doubt in the mind of Mr. Pharmer whether the Leviathan-like leatherback can be coaxed out of the water. In fact, he told an inquiring reporter this morning “not to say anything about it until we get the turtle.”
No one can blame Mr. Pharmer for maintaining a conservative attitude after his unfortunate experience with the monster from Lake Champlain. The old fellow was given a comfortable accommodation in a wooden tub, and Mr. Pharmer even went to the trouble of providing a roof over his head. Just to show the potential soup-pot creature how much he thought of him, Mr. Pharmer put a 12-inch plank over the opening of the tub.
But during the night Mr. Turtle apparently had a violent attack of wanderlust. He poked his big, battle-axe head against the plank and pushed it out of the way as easily as an ocean liner parts the waves. He climbed over the edge of the tub and started out to go places and do things.
His itinerary is not known but it eventually brought him to the Stephens estate, high up on a hill on upper North Street. Here he sought rest near a barn and probably would be sleeping yet had not Thomas Kinsella, a chauffeur employed on the estate, espied him and slipped into the pond.
Mr. Pharmer was notified and he hastened to tell Mr. Perry and other Waltonians that the dinner scheduled for Sunday at Wild Acres might yet materialize — that is if the mammoth tortoise could be lifted out of the pond. Up until a late hour this afternoon, all efforts to extricate the leatherneck from his new habitat were unsuccessful.