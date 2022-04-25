The days when the only cosmetics ladies allowed themselves was rice powder, and when a delivery schedule depended on the cooperative mood of a headstrong horse, were recalled this week when England Bros.’ three oldest employees got together to talk over “old times.”
With more than 160 years’ service among them, John Hayes, his brother Charles, and Miss Mae Christman (listed in order of seniority), still are going strong in their respective departments.
The elder Hayes left the less exciting confines of a dentist’s office to become a “bundle boy” at England’s in 1899. Then when “the boys” left to enter World War II, John moved into the supply department to fill a vacancy.
“I’ve done about everything in the store,” he volunteered, “from the bundle boy, to night watchman to maintenance man to payroll department. I’ve covered all branches.” Thinking of his night watchman’s activities, he firmly maintained that it wasn’t difficult or fearsome work — “there were only two floors at the time, the rest was all offices, it was a four-story building.”
For a brief period he drove a horse and buggy delivering parcels. He remembers one horse in particular that seemed to have a deep dislike for certain sections of North Street and who would attempt to bolt at these landmarks, yet when approaching the stable and home would turn sweet and tractable, wheedling for sugar.
Charles, the younger brother first worked as a bundle boy also. Employed in 1901, he eventually worked his way to head of the receiving department.
“We had to work hard, had to do all the janitor work, too. After the customers left at night, I’d take a pail of sawdust and a broom and sweep out the suit department. We’d pick up the papers and pack it in burlap bags,” he said.
“I’ve always work in cellars,” he added grinning, then corrected himself to say, “Well, not always. I started out in the suit department.”
The youngster of the three, Miss Christman landed a job in England’s shoe department in 1903, having arrived in the city only a short time before. In the years that followed she built up a staunch following and through sheer kindness and genuine personal interest has kept track of the doings of three and four generations of Pittsfield families.
As a junior employee, Miss Christman remembers that she was given the task of dusting all the footwear in the shoe department as a means of learning the stock.
After a short time in the shoe department, Miss Christman was transferred to toiletries. Before the first World War she recalls that perfumes came in gallon sizes, but were sold in half-ounce allotments. “There were only a few fragrances. Blue Lilies was one and the Colgate and Woodworth perfumes were others. Women bought Roger & Gallet’s rice powder and that was the only cosmetic.”