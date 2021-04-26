John W. Balzer, dean of Pittsfield cabinetmakers, has seen the transition from carved panels to plywood; from solid mahogany counters to sheet steel structures with linoleum tops, since he settled here in 1881 to engage in his trade. He is resigned to the march of time. However, he regrets the passing of the handcraftsman, who fashioned woodwork and furniture before machines were introduced to do it faster, even though with less originality.
Pittsfield was a good sized village of 12,000 the year Mr. Balzer came here from his native Staten Island. The site of his present home, 440 South Street, was an open meadow owned by Mrs. Hinsdale and pasturing grazing cows. The village high school stood on the opposite side of the street and just north of the meadow, where the War Memorial is today. Machine carving was unknown then, and factory-produced building trim was not to be invented for many years.
Mr. Balzer followed his father’s trade as a woodworker. He remembers when a new house was proposed at the time he entered business, the architect took his plans to a woodworker, who proceeded to make door casings, windows, mantels, panels and staircases, cupboards and mouldings. These were put in place as the building went up. Wide mouldings were made by hand, the cabinetmaker using a broad plane with two hand grips by which he guided the tool while another workman drew it through the wood with a rope, much like plowing.
During his 42 years in business, this Pittsfield woodworker installed the interior trim in more big homes and buildings than he can remember through the county, ranging from Stockbridge and Lenox to North Adams and Williamstown, as well as this city. He built the cherry display cases for the Berkshire Museum, and was called in for advice by Zenas Crane on how to display a 900-pound elephant’s head, which after being mounted was hung over the main staircase at Balzer’s suggestion. His most unusual contract also was at the Museum — building the mummy case for the institution’s visitor from Egypt.
He could tell you about the woodwork in the old Hinsdale house, now the Stanley Club, and he installed the trim in part of Col. Walter Cutting’s big place, now the White Tree Inn, where seven woodcarvers were kept busy creating the rich ceiling panels. He once worked six months at the J.P. Crane house in Dalton, and later decorated the grounds when the Cranes entertained President Theodore Roosevelt on his ill-starred visit here.