"I guess I have a gangster's face."
That was the explanation given today by 46-year-old Dominick Fortini, a native of Pittsfield, as to why he was chosen for a role in the moving picture, "The Phenix City Story." Shooting of the film, depicting the gambling-ridden community of Phenix City, Ala., will be started shortly by Allied Artists. John Larch and Kathryn Grant will be featured.
Fortini and a fellow insurance man in Columbus, Ga., applied to the movie casting office as a lark. They had seen a television advertisement for help. Hundreds answered it; only 75 were selected.
"A man picked me out of a long line," Fortini said. "He sent me to a woman, who asked me to talk. I did, and she said the voice was all right."
Fortini had to prove that he knew something about gambling. He passed the tests by calling a dice game, shuffling cards, and counting money. Shortly before leaving for a visit here, he was told he would appear in the picture as a gambling room proprietor.
He stands only five feet, three inches, and weighs 160 pounds. For several years, he has been employed in the summer time as a truck driver by the Petricca Construction Co.
He happened to be in Columbus, which is just across a bridge and the state line from Phenix City, because his wife, the former Etta Mae Weir, was transferred there late last summer. She works for a New York millinery syndicate which she represented here at England Brothers and Yezzi's.
He is rooming at 51 Lake St.