"I guess I have a gangster's face."

That was the explanation given today by 46-year-old Dominick Fortini, a native of Pittsfield, as to why he was chosen for a role in the moving picture, "The Phenix City Story." Shooting of the film, depicting the gambling-ridden community of Phenix City, Ala., will be started shortly by Allied Artists. John Larch and Kathryn Grant will be featured.

Fortini and a fellow insurance man in Columbus, Ga., applied to the movie casting office as a lark. They had seen a television advertisement for help. Hundreds answered it; only 75 were selected.

"A man picked me out of a long line," Fortini said. "He sent me to a woman, who asked me to talk. I did, and she said the voice was all right."

Fortini had to prove that he knew something about gambling. He passed the tests by calling a dice game, shuffling cards, and counting money. Shortly before leaving for a visit here, he was told he would appear in the picture as a gambling room proprietor.

He stands only five feet, three inches, and weighs 160 pounds. For several years, he has been employed in the summer time as a truck driver by the Petricca Construction Co.

He happened to be in Columbus, which is just across a bridge and the state line from Phenix City, because his wife, the former Etta Mae Weir, was transferred there late last summer. She works for a New York millinery syndicate which she represented here at England Brothers and Yezzi's. 

He is rooming at 51 Lake St.

This Story in History is selected from the archives by Jeannie Maschino, The Berkshire Eagle.

