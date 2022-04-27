The first person to disembark from the Lakeshore Limited at the relocated train station downtown yesterday was Joseph W. Ryan III, a kindergartner at Pomeroy School.
He wore a striped engineer's cap with a button proclaiming "Trains are Back," carried a bag of potato chips in one hand, and, with the other, held onto his father, Councilor at large, Joseph W. Ryan.
The father and son had boarded the Amtrak train in Rensselaer, N.Y., for its maiden stop at the new Depot Street location. Ryan was one of the prime movers in having the terminal shifted downtown from its exile on outer East Street.
About 80 hardy souls stood for nearly an hour in chilly wind to hear more than a dozen speakers, including the mayor and a phalanx of train buffs, predict the effects of the relocation. The effects ranged from the train's infusion of vitality into downtown, to speculations about future additions of north-south routes feeding into New York City.
Master of ceremonies was Kevin J. Gregoire of 131 Elizabeth St., Pittsfield — Berkshire area regional coordinator of the Massachusetts Association of Railroad Passengers.
Mayor Charles L. Smith, who said he believes the relocation will benefit downtown, voiced his hopes for the development of a "multi-modal" transportation center.
Nicholas Speranzo, chairman of the Pittsfield Housing Authority, which is leasing the land to Amtrak for $1 a year, said he believes the relocation is a step toward the development of the adjacent Parcel 3.
Samuel E. Stokes Jr. of Alstead, N.H., vice president of the National Association of Railroad Passengers (NARP), who said he was the last passenger to depart from the old location and would be the first to board from the new, said that the ascendancy of the automobile has contributed to the decline of economic and social activity downtown in favor of suburban malls.
He prescribed changing the operating rules both to increase the frequency of trains, and lower ticket prices to increase ridership.
"Barbara Hutton made her money from Woolworth's, not Tiffany's," he said.