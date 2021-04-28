Monsieur H. Masson, keeper of lonely Lighthouse Stiff on the desolate Ile d’Ouessant off the rocky coast of Finistere, France, sauntered out of his house on April 11 and ambled down to the beach. It was becoming horribly dull on the little island, and he longed for his leave to start. At least he hoped that something out of the ordinary would happen.
As he clambered over the weed-covered rocks hedging his island, at his feet he saw something glisten. With little interest he stooped and picked it up. It proved to be a small bottle, covered with sea weed, badly battered but intact, with the cork still in it. Scraping off the green weeds he peered within and saw what evidently was a note.
Monsieur Masson’s curiosity was aroused. Was this a message from some shipwrecked sailor? Could it possibly hold the secret of a venturesome aviator who sailed away from France last fall never to be heard of again? He broke the bottle and out tumbled a scrap of paper. It was folded, but Monsieur could make out the name of the writer Robert G. Newman of 153 South Street, Pittsfield, Mass., U.S.A.
And then the lighthouse keeper noticed that a reward had been offered to the person who would find it. On the run Monsieur Masson dashed for his lighthouse. He seized his pen and addressed a letter to the bottle owner, not alone telling the circumstances of his discovery, but also enclosing a picture postcard of his lighthouse.
Yesterday Robert Newman, a junior at the local high school, received Monsieur Masson’s letter, with his original note which had cruised about the Atlantic for so long. And then he disclosed the story of the bottle.
With his parents, Mr. and Mrs. G. A. Newman, he was returning from Europe on the steamship Belgenland. On August 17, 1927, while in mid-ocean, he penned the note, placed it in the bottle which he sealed tightly, and then cast it overboard. It was last seen floating swiftly astern.