"Go on, we came here to see fair play. It's your fight," two mounted and heavily armed State troopers told Rhett C. Fletcher, Lanesboro School Committee secretary. This was in reply to his frantic appeal to the law for help in the midst of Herculean efforts to corral Representative William A. Akeroyd's 2,000-pound Holstein bull.
Fletcher, armed but not with the hammer which he used to defy his brother School Board members and break up a meeting of the board last December, but with an ax, was engaged in chasing the maddened and maddening bull all over the landscape near his and Akeroyd's adjoining farms. The great beast was crashing through fences, pawing up whole bushels of earth with his hooves, and thoroughly terrorizing all but the stoutest hearts in the community.
So far, when the troopers arrived in answer to his call, Fletcher had made no impression on the rampaging bull, despite one glancing blow with the flat of the ax, said to have struck home on the animal's flank. But, like the great Cid, immortal matador hero of Spain, he resolved upon no less than complete victory or self-annihilation. To be known as the champion espada of Lanesboro is no mean honor. Especially with so worthy a beast as the Akeroyd bull to test one's skill.
But it remained for a man of simple domestic pursuits to tame the raging bull. The captor was no less than Herbert Buckley, champion pancake eater of the village who consumed 20-odd big cakes at the Grange eating contest last year, glanced at the score board and, seeing that he had an uncomfortable advantage over his nearest opponent, laid down his fork and called it a meal.
Encouraged by the troopers' appearance, neighboring farmers had rallied around and gradually induced the bull to go near the barn. Brandishing no implement and displaying no anger, Mr. Buckley advanced toward the beast quietly. Gently he coaxed. Reassuringly, he put out his hand. The animal immediately underwent a change. He sidled up to Mr. Buckley meekly. Taking him by the horns, Buckley led him like a child back to his stall.