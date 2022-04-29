Besides the duties of his pastorate and operating the Berkshire Craft Shop on West Housatonic Street, the Rev. David R. Kibby, minister of the Unitarian Church, spends five hours every Tuesday teaching crafts to handicapped folks.
The classes, like Topsy, "just grew." Mr. Kibby said his first pupil was the result of a conversation with Mrs. Madeline K. Maynard, Visiting Nurse executive. Mrs. Maynard was concerned about a boy who was so crippled and handicapped that he was becoming completely discouraged. Mr. Kibby offered to help the lad and taught him to use his hands making silver jewelry. That was 18 months ago, and today this same boy, a completely transformed individual, is working full time in a printing establishment in Springfield.
"Mr. Kibby's classes are one of the nicest things that has happened in Pittsfield," Mrs. Maynard states. "In many cases it is an outlet for frayed nerves and the folks who become expert enough so their work is saleable appreciate the opportunity to earn some money," she added.
The classes include everything from pottery making, leather and metal work to linoleum block printing, and average from six to eight members. About a dozen have graduated. One graduate, who had been a TB patient, is now back at his old job, but still does the copper foil tooling which occupied his time as he was convalescing, and does professional looking pictures. Mr. Kibby is proud of his pupils' work and many pieces are displayed in his shop where he sells some of the items; others find a market themselves.
There is a relaxed atmosphere about the classes indicating that everyone is having fun as well as learning to use his hands. An almost continuous flow of banter is interspersed with Mr. Kibby's off-tune whistling. Dressed in army fatigues, leftovers from three years of active duty, Mr. Kibby walks from one workbench to another, with a word of advice, a bit of kidding or an actual assist with the project on hand. If the work becomes too tiring, time out is taken for a game of chess.
The project is sponsored by the brotherhood and service committee of the Unitarian Church, where Mr. Kibby has been pastor since 1950.