Clifford H. Stearns of 31 Henry Ave. has turned in his ignition keys to a fleet of England Brothers trucks after 54 years as an employee of the store, most of it as traffic manager.
When Mr. Stearns joined the store in 1910, the firm had not yet begun the switch from horse to car delivery. He worked for a few months in the receiving department, spent another short hitch as a salesman in yard goods, and then asked the late Daniel England Sr. for outside work.
He was assigned to the delivery section and found himself driving a horse and wagon and making deliveries in the Pittsfield, Dalton and Lenox areas.
At that time the store had three teams working during the week and four on Saturdays. During those years Mr. Stearns owned a couple of horses and rented them to the store.
The Ford Model T truck made its debut at England’s in 1911, and another was added the next year. The 1912 model was the first one Mr. Stearns drove.
“Those first trucks weren’t too reliable,” Mr. Stearns recalls, “but even with breakdowns I guess we were able to make better time than with horses.”
Drivers had to carry spare parts with them, according to Mr. Stearns, and learn to make repairs to enable them to finish the day’s run. They became especially adept, he said, at replacing ring gears and pinions, which would wear out about once a week.
By the time Mr. Stearns took over as traffic manager in 1922, the store had only one horse and wagon left. Later that year, that horse was retired to pasture and the store’s delivery service became 100 percent mechanized with a fleet of five trucks. Today a modern fleet of nine large trucks handles the traffic.
In addition to deliveries to customers, Mr. Stearns supervised the transport of merchandise from the warehouse on Fourth Street to the North Street store.
England’s drivers have had numerous unusual requests over the years. Mr. Stearns recalls one lady who not infrequently would call to have a pack of gum or some candy delivered to her home.
One of his favorite stories is about the England Brothers deliveryman who went up to one customer’s house and found a note which informed him the door key could be found in the mail box. The note asked him to put the packages in the house, let the cat out, put the cat back in, lock the door and return the key to its hiding place.