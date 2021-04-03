LEE — After successfully conducting the general store in East Lee for 31 years, Postmaster Byron L. Devarennes has sold the business, store and premises to Homer L. Moore of Pittsfield and Tyringham. Mr. Moore will take immediate possession and will continue to conduct the store as in the past. His purchase also includes the store property consisting of a residence connecting, a sizable barn, ice house, and about an acre of land. The post office that has been housed in the store for these 31 years will remain as is. Mr. Devarennes, who has served as postmaster for 31 years, continues to retain that office and he has already appointed Mr. Moore as assistant postmaster so that the new owner will continue the post office work under that title.
The deed which was drawn up in the office of Clark and Clark was made out to Mr. Moore’s wife, Jessie L. Moore. Mr. and Mrs. Moore plan to renovate the residence and reside there.
A landmark, the Devarennes store, famous for its cheese, is known to many prominent persons including some of the best-known politicians of this day and former days. While touring the Berkshires, Congressman Allen T. Treadway always stops at the East Lee establishment and from time to time he has brought many men of prominence there. Former President Calvin Coolidge was at the store when a representative, a member of a political group. Of the visit of Mr. Coolidge, Mr. Devarennes says that he observed a quiet individual among the crowd that was enjoying crackers and cheese, and upon inquiring, he learned that the gentleman was Calvin Coolidge. Former Governor Samuel McCall enjoyed the cracker barrel of this country store and he often said that he had never visited a neater village store. No doubt the statement was true for even today not a particle of dust is allowed to settle on the shelves or the neatly arranged goods.