Hundreds of thousands of 18-year-old boys dearly would like to make just one of the two decisions that faced Tommy Grieve this spring. The clean-cut, well-proportioned Pittsfield High senior had to choose a college from an imposing list of institutions that chased him. He did it this week by selecting the University of Michigan. In little more than a month, he'll have to make up his mind whether to start on a professional baseball career or wait until he completes college.
Tommy is the most-sought area athlete since Mark Belanger, who became a Baltimore Oriole bonus baby upon graduation from PHS in 1962. It well may be that Tommy has received more offers than Mark, because his other sport was football and Mark's was basketball. Presumably, there are more recruiters in football because it takes more young men to play the game and financial aspects are greater.
Tommy already has had extensive experience at making decisions. He was that rarity in interscholastic football, a starting quarterback as a sophomore. Then, last fall, he had to decide whether he would risk another season. He had thought out the problem posed by his multiple and conflicting talents, and professional baseball was his choice. Yet being far from an obstreperous rah-rah boy, he concluded that he owed it to the school to play another season of football. The baseball people held their collective breaths lest he suffer a disabling injury, but he came through unscathed. Nonetheless, he still is taking treatment for shoulder calcium deposits that developed at the end of his junior season of football.
The next big verdict that Tommy will have to make will come in June. That will be in the days immediately after the major baseball leagues' free-agent draft. It's a foregone conclusion that he will go high, as the saying is. This means that some team will choose him early.
A high-ranking draft choice in these days of fanciful figures usually is paid anywhere from $40,000 to $100,000 to sign a contract with the team that taps him. Of course Uncle Sam takes a massive bit of such money, but there usually is enough left to purchase a few creature comforts.