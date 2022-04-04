“Finally someone is interested in us. Finally someone listens to us.”
The comment comes from a woman who lives in the Wahconah Street section covered by Pittsfield’s first antipoverty neighborhood action center.
The center was established two months ago at 210 Wahconah St. in what used to be a second-hand store by Action for Opportunity, the city’s antipoverty agency.
The purpose of a neighborhood center is to help answer neighborhood-level poverty problems and to acquaint the poor with the existing public and private agencies that are in business to provide social services for the poor.
The Wahconah Street center is directed by James Creran, an AFO neighborhood aide for the past year, who is being assisted by a group of volunteers from the area. Jim, a resident of Pittsfield’s north end most of his 54 years, feels that the neighborhood center concept was long overdue for Pittsfield.
“We weren’t getting anywhere before this,” Creran said. “We just weren’t getting to the hard-core poverty people. I visited their homes last year, but all they would do was to look at you, and there was no response.
“But now that we have a center they can call their own, things are different. They seem to enjoy coming in, having a cup of coffee, and telling their problems.
Creran, an Irish optimist, admits that many of the problems are beyond his power to solve — housing, for example — but can point to a good start in other matters.
Last week 25 families called on the neighborhood center for assistance and Creran helped three people get jobs. The most active volunteers helping staff the office are Ms. Eleanor Bruno and Mrs. Jane Shogry.
Peter B. Stein, AFO executive director, says the neighborhood centers — he plans three — are to function as clearing houses, bringing community services to the people who need them most and get them least.