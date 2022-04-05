"Something happens in this business every day. It's very exciting."
The person who said that wasn't talking about the newspaper business, the space rocket business, the bookmaking business or any of the other so-called glamour occupations.
He was talking about the shoe-shining business.
He is William E. Moore, a musician and GE machine maintenance man who opened a shoe-shining parlor a couple of years ago during one of those enforced vacations from GE.
With his partner, James Johnson, a GE crane operator and also a musician, he runs a shoe-shining emporium, formerly on West Street, at 44 Columbus Ave.
Life is never dull at the shoe-shining parlor. It gives them something to talk about during dull stretches at GE.
"Women are our best customers," Mr. Moore says. They also seem to be the funniest.
Like the woman who came in with size 10EE shoes. She kept explaining that they belonged to her sister, but as Mr. Moore says, "I know good and well those shoes belonged to her. Honest, those shoes were just like boats."
Or the woman who came in with shoes that are usually shined on a spindle. This lady, however, had long had a secret desire to sit in a shoe-shining stand. So she did. Big thrill.
Or the woman who came in every month to get her shoes dyed a different color. She mentioned in passing that her neighbor was having fits of jealousy, thinking she was getting a new pair of shoes every month.
"We finally had dyed them so much we couldn't do a thing with them," Mr. Moore says.
Mr. Moore and Mr. Johnson dye a little every day. Just a few of the colors they have available are purple, green, scarlet, gold, maroon, and smoked elk.
Never can tell when one of those off-beat tints will come in handy. The other day a sport pulled up in a pink and black Thunderbird. He wanted his shoes dyed pink and black.
Mr. Johnson remonstrated. Didn't seem right somehow. Said it would be costly. "He gave me 10 bucks," Mr. Johnson recalls. "Can you imagine a grown man walking on the street with pink shoes? I think that's the worst thing that has happened to me."
Then there was the man who came in one day with brown riding boots he wanted dyed black. Fine. Mr. Johnson did the job. The next day he came back with some black boots he wanted dyed brown.
"Maybe I'm nuts," says Mr. Johnson philosophically.