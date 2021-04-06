Anyone who knew the late Evelyn Streeter will agree the Adams Sewing Center is the kind of memorial she would like.
At least that’s what Mrs. Betty Pause of Adams believes. That’s why she is looking forward to next Tuesday, when her experimental sewing group on Spring Street will have its first open house anniversary — a tribute to Miss Streeter, and to Mrs. Pause, too.
It all started about 16 years ago, according to Mrs. Pause.
“I was very shy, scared to even talk to people. But Miss Streeter interested me in Extension Service work, especially in sewing, and kept putting me into a position where I had to meet people.”
After awhile, Mrs. Pause was made a leader helping train other tailoring leaders.
When Miss Streeter died last year, it looked as though the work she had done as Berkshire County demonstration agent would fall apart at the seams. That’s when Mrs. Pause stepped in.
“I decided I would do my best to help repay her and the Extension Service for all they did to help me,” she said quietly, “so, I started work on organizing a community sewing center.”
Mrs. Pause searched out two unoccupied ground-floor rooms in the Arnold Lumber Company on Spring Street and went to work. Her husband made a giant-size worktable while she and her son Robert engineered the donation or loan of three old foot-treadle sewing machines.
Following clinic instructions from the Extension Service, the family reconditioned the machines and made them electrically-powered. Then the group acquired irons, well-padded ironing boards, supply cupboards, a tack board for miscellaneous items, chairs and hangers.
Such a shop is a godsend to a town like Adams where a housewife can gain a lot by learning to sew. Because industry here is largely textile, fabrics of all types are sold in the mills and stores at reduced rates.
By scouting around, a woman can pick up choice bits of material and whip them into clothes, sewing up one hole in the pocketbook. But a woman has to know how to sew and she needs sewing equipment to get the work done.
Coats, suits, pajamas and dresses are made, altered or repaired with Mrs. Pause supervising or providing the beginner with one of the many clothing bulletins the Extension Service distributes.
Finances? No one pays any fee for the help. Mrs. Pause meets the $15 monthly rental by a little dressmaking and alterations on the side.