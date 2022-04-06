Pittsfield small fry with some parental backing made a clean sweep of yesterday’s Easter egg hunt at Clapp Park.
Approximately 2,100 colored eggs, more than one apiece for the record 2,000 youngsters competing, disappeared like magic as the warm sun beamed down on this eighth annual Park Department Exchange Club holiday frolic.
Of course the rewards weren’t evenly divided among the searchers, for some entrants were viewed leaving the park with arms full while others had nothing. But everybody, officials said today, seemed to have a good time.
There was however, one major problem that may be solved in other years by holding two separate events — one for the children and one for their parents.
Mothers and dads, eager to see their off-spring do well, competed in some instances almost as actively as the children. This, particularly, was the case among the younger age groups.
The tiny tots, 2 years old and younger, for instance, were hampered in their search by over-enthusiastic parents who rushed out on the field, trampled the eggs and generally got in the way.
Practically the same situation existed in the 3-and-4-year-old class. Here, too, uninhibited parents battled for possession of the brightly-painted ovals.
“We’ll have to build a pen for parents next year,” declared Park Superintendent Vincent J. Hebert as he considered the problem.
So intent, in fact, were some parents in aiding their children that they forgot all about them. The lost and found bureau had a busy day handling a steady stream of unescorted kiddies from the time the hunt began until it was over.
But, despite the confusion, the hunt was a success. Proceedings were due to begin at 3 p.m., but were delayed slightly when a crowd of late hunters showed up in a bunch.
The troublesome egg-pool problem was eliminated this year because there were no prizes for children who collected the most eggs. On past occasions, youngsters have pooled their findings and shared the rewards.