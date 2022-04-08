Somewhat reluctantly, Manager John M. Cooney of the Union Square Theatre gave his Wednesday matinee customers a six-hour, four-feature motion picture show, and thereby broke all records up to and including bank night.
Booked to open that afternoon was the eight-year-old "Hell's Angels," but somebody in Boston slipped up with the result that the print didn't arrive as scheduled in the morning. Mr. Cooney sent to Albany for two pictures to bolster the Gene Autry show he already had. Promptly at 1:30, Mr. Autry took the screen. He was followed by Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant in "Holiday."
In the meantime, frantic calls to Boston brought a promise that Miss Harlow and her fellow members of "Hell's Angels" would be on the next train.
Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant finally gave way to a musical show entitled "Swing That Cheer." Personally, Mr. Cooney himself couldn't follow the recommendation since he was definitely not cheering at the moment.
A thorough search of the next train in from Boston found "Hell's Angels" still missing.
But finally, the 20th Century halted at Pittsfield and from it came "Hell's Angels."
Mr. Cooney's unscheduled and record-breaking matinee finally ended at 7:35, with a large number of the 1:30 arrivals still in their seats happy, if a little tired, after witnessing Pittsfield's longest cinema matinee in history.