Early risers who were out on North Street this morning when the sun’s first rays were spreading their golden light over the quiet city saw an old man with flowing white beard, shuffling his way along the east sidewalk. On his back he carried a small, black pack. Trader Horn himself, some would have said! But they were wrong as his identity was quickly disclosed once he passed by and the lettering on the pack came into view.
“H. W. Chapman, 20,000 miles,” it read, and briefly, it was the flywheel to his life book. Inside the leather covers were signed affidavits from hundreds of court clerks and city officials representing his ambulatory progress across the continent.
H. W. Chapman is 82 years old. Four years ago he left Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with two young men on a wager that he could outwalk them before July 10, 1931. In his pocket he carried a contract, now faded, to write stories for one of the country’s leading monthly magazines, provided, of course, he won his wager.
“I’ve got $5,000 waiting for me in New York,” Mr. Chapman said optimistically this morning, “and I’ve still got plenty of time to collect it. I am in no hurry now, but I’ll be in the big city when the hour strikes for collecting the money.”
Wearied and footsore, the old man confessed that he had already worn out nine pairs of shoes on blistering and frozen highways. Ten cents was all the money in his pocket, he said, smilingly admitting, however, that he never suffered for lack of food or shelter.
Chapman arrived in Pittsfield late yesterday afternoon and spent the night at the Y.M.C.A. He said his two companions dropped out of the race at Lacrosse, Wisconsin, before the race had hardly started. In his opinion it was foolish, in the first place, to think that two striplings could win in an endurance test when pitted against more mature and experienced age.
The aged traveler was a pony express rider in his younger days. He claims the distinction of being the first man on the ground at the Little Big Horn battleground after the massacre of General Custer and his forces.
“I take a drink once in a while when I can get something that ain’t poison,” he said. “But I haven’t had anything good for a long time.”
Chapman expects to pass through Lenox, Stockbridge and Great Barrington today.