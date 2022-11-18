Eagle Archives, Nov. 18, 1949: Library acquires old ledger of Ashuelot Manufacturing Co.

DALTON — An old ledger containing copies of the correspondence of the long defunct Ashuelot Manufacturing Company from the years 1836 to 1845 has been turned over to the Dalton Free Library by City Clerk John J. Fitzgerald of Pittsfield and provides a record of a little-known business.
According to Winthrop M. Crane 3d, who has made a study of the leather-bound book, there is no record of what happened to the business, which processed woolen goods in some manner, after the year 1845. Walter C. Reed, chairman of the Dalton Housing Authority, said that the Park Avenue site of the veterans' housing project, which was donated by Crane & Company, originally came to the Crane family from the Ashuelot Manufacturing Company about 1840.
The old book, into which copies of letters written by the concern were laboriously copied by hand, shows that the concern once ran its own store, blacksmith shop and woolen factory for which the company ordered sash for 104 windows. A signer of the letters was Abel Whitney, agent. Apparently a Mr. Marsh was treasurer of the business. Many other old Dalton names appear in the book. Persons who have knowledge of the Ashuelot Manufacturing Company are requested to notify Miss Mary L. Pappas, librarian, so that information may be collected.
In 1837 the company ordered a 200-pound bell from Meneely of Troy, still one of the foremost bellmakers in the United States. In 1841, shipments from Boston went to Chester, but in 1842 the railroad had apparently been opened to Dalton, as records show shipments came to the Dalton depot.