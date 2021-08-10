GREAT BARRINGTON — A meteorite, weighing an estimated 300 pounds, was found last week on the property of James D. Leys at South Egremont.
After examination to ascertain it was definitely an object that tumbled to earth from the skies and that it is one of the largest and best specimens ever found in these parts, Mr. Leys, whose summer home is Wychwood, had the meteorite moved to the center of his beautiful rose gardens. There it is easily seen and an interesting attraction.
The meteorite was found a short distance from the home. Just when it fell is not known, but it was discovered a short distance from the house recently. The reason advanced that the heavy object was not imbedded in the earth was the fact it apparently struck a huge flat rock.
The meteorite contains fused metals, crystals and quartz and coal like particles. It is believed to be exceptionally heavy for its size, because of its mineral characteristics.
The meteorite also reveals it was a meteor because of the porous condition of the outer surface and the color indicates it was once a red hot “shooting star.”