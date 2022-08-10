STOCKBRIDGE — Six-months-old "Rici" Rodzinski, sporting two teeth, a Berkshire tan and topping 20 pounds, looks like a future football tackle, but his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Artur Rodzinski, says he's more the musician.
The son of the conductor of the New York Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra, artfully slugs the piano keys, is lulled by the sound of good music and recently ripped in two a few pages of a score sent his dad by a noted artist. "Rici," Richard John, whose godfather is Jan Karski, Polish author of "The Story of the Secret State," submitted to his first local interview yesterday afternoon, at the spacious farm where the Rodzinskis have spent the last eight summers.
Dr. Rodzinski, butting in, announced his place was for sale, and as he turned up his large hands, he showed why. Rows of workingman's calluses mark both palms.
"It's taking too much time to work the place," explained the conductor, who doesn't mind the exercise but can't serve "two gods." He's devoting more than five hours a day to farming, mowing lawns, fixing roads on the estate, and general labor.
"I must get back to my music."
The Rodzinskis, however, never plan to leave the Berkshires. "The local landscape reminds me of the place where I grew up in Poland, and the people have been wonderful," he declared. "We are looking for a place with a nice, simple house with large grounds somewhere between Dalton and Windsor. We don't mind a large place, as long as it's not elaborate and the altitude is high. But I've got to get away from being a farmer," said Dr. Rodzinski. Formerly the noted conductor made quite a name for himself as a goat raiser here, but the animals finally got his goat. He now has three thoroughbred cows, two heifers and a good team of horses. They are for sale.
The Rodzinskis had been married about 10 years before they had "Rici." Mrs. Rodzinski, the former Halina Lilpop Wieniawska, grandniece of the famed Polish violinist and composer, says "Rici's birth caused quite a sensation and he started getting more publicity than his father." The chubby baby has received presents from musicians all over this country, from toy elephants to a trapeze set on the top of his crib. On the latter he is working up to a massive pair of biceps. "All muscle, too," beams Dr. Rodzinski.