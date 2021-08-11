BECKET — The town of Becket these days is no place to be “monkeying around” with strange trucks, two unidentified “prominent” fellows from Lee discovered recently.
Two practical jokers from Lee, sent in by a boss practical joker to jack up the truck of Town Highway Superintendent Philip Raymond the other night, didn’t know that the town has been on the alert for two weeks for mysterious nocturnal window tappers and door rattlers.
So, according to instructions, they found the truck “just three doors the other side of the Post Office” and immediately started operations. Trouble was, they got their Post Offices confused. Instead of counting from the new Post Office on Washington Street, they picked the third house from the old Post Office and came up with a truck belonging to Allen Eames.
They hadn’t even started jacking when the Eames family spotted the two fellows, Police Chief Arthur Rice reports. “Those fellows,” he says, “ran like all get-out for their own car, a station wagon, and drove lickety-split up the road. Eames jumped into his truck and followed and I joined in with my car. We boxed them in on a side road and let me tell you — they were pretty scared fellows.”
Rice wouldn’t disclose who the practical jokers were, nor would he give the name of the person who sent them. “I wouldn’t want to say,” he told an Eagle reporter, “because they’re pretty prominent over there in Lee. One’s a crane operator.”
The police chief says that the other mysterious nocturnal visitors have been observed and descriptions have been sent to the state police.
Meanwhile don’t go prowling about Becket because in every home, the powder is being kept dry.