LENOX — Most everyone knows about the school for musicians at the foot of West Street here, but hardly anyone, including townspeople, knows about the school for writers at the top of West Street.
The school is operated at the home of Robert Smith as part of the Magazine Institute Inc., of which he owns 90 percent of the stock. An author of considerable prominence, Mr. Smith is best known in the Berkshires for his column, “On the Contrary,” in every Monday’s Eagle.
He founded the institute in 1940 as a correspondence school. It now has about 900 subscribers and seven from among the best of these are currently attending the six-week course at Mr. Smith’s home. Six are aspiring novelists and one is a short story writer.
“None of them have sold any fiction yet,” Mr. Smith observes, “but all have started books I expect will eventually attain publication.”
One student is a rear admiral working at a novel based on his business experience since retiring from the Navy. The rest of the student body consists of a retired school teacher, a former physical education instructor, advertising copy writer, Air Force veteran, housewife, and automobile worker.
The automobile worker, who is a short story writer, is Joseph Krupsky of Newark, N.J., whom Mr. Smith describes as one of the best writers he’s ever met.
“Joe is one of the most talented writers alive — that’s true. He sure can write, but he’s also one of the world’s worst spellers. He spells answer ‘anserw’ — knows a w belongs in there somewhere so he puts it at the end.”
The seven students work, eat and sleep at the West Street residence under an informal academic schedule. Two-hour classes are held each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Each student is expected to turn out 1,000 words a day and has two conferences on his work each week with Mr. Smith.
The quota of 1,000 words a day is the number Mr. Smith observes himself. In addition to his teaching, column writing, editing for Sports Illustrated, new sports magazine put out by Time and A.S. Barnes, sports book publishers, he is currently working on two books. One is non-fiction about New York and the other is a novel.
He declines to be more specific about either.