Officials of the Berkshire Symphonic Festival were today receiving widespread congratulations for the program of celestial fireworks put on last night for visitors.
Scientists were inclined to attribute the display to more cosmic causes, describing it as the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, but whoever receives final credit as the sponsoring body, the fact remains that sky gazers in the Berkshires enjoyed one of the most brilliant programs ever seen in the heavens.
From darkness last night until dawn today (the latter time by courtesy of The Associated Press, not of local observers), the lights played across the northern horizon in an arc which extended almost 90 degrees to the east and west.
The Aurora Borealis is not rare to the Berkshire area, but last night’s display had several features seldom seen. Added to the customary flashes from the north were broad beams of light arising into waves and vanishing just as they appeared about to converge. The colors were also more varied than usual, ranging from the rare red, to green and white. Clifford L. Davis, government meteorologist at Worcester, said the beam or wave effect was most rare, and George Dimitroff, superintendent of the Harvard Observatory, said the aurora was of a type not often seen.
Some scientists said there was no proven cause for the phenomenon, while others attributed it to sunspot activity.