Ulysse Buhler is a small man with a shock of wavy white hair and a face whose deep-etched lines give a perennial expression of humor and kindliness.
Today, Mr. Buhler celebrates his 80th birthday at his home on Dawes Avenue, where man-made music is accompanied by songs from an enclosed porch full of birds. Mr. Buhler is singularly unimpressed by the several facts that he is the dean of Berkshire musicians, a teacher who has brought the joys of music to thousands of children, and a man whose friends are as numerous as his enemies are non-existent.
When Ulysse Buhler spent his first summer in the Berkshires 57 years ago, he already had seen a large part of the world. He was born in Valparaiso, Chile, the son of a Swiss father and an Argentine mother of Spanish descent. As is appropriate to the Swiss, his father was a jeweler and watch-repairer. He had gone to Chile after participating in one of America's historic migrations, the covered wagon hegira to California in 1849.
When Ulysse was 11, his father took him and his younger brother and sister back to Switzerland, for he wanted them to have a European education. And at 16, young Ulysse chose his life work — music. The boy wanted to study in Paris, but his father was a canny man. You can study music at any of several places, he pointed out to his son, and you already know the French language. So why not study in Germany? Then, if you are not successful in music, you will have mastered another language, which might come in handy.
Ulysse proceeded obediently to Germany where he studied in the conservatory at Stuttgart until 1882, when he fulfilled his original dream by going to Paris. But even Paris couldn't hold him after he had heard of America. There was nothing to keep him in Europe, because his family had returned to Chile. So he got on a boat and landed in New York in the fall of 1883. There weren't many pupils for the newly trained teacher, but there were friends to play music and talk music with. Among them were M. and Mme. Frederic Abel, both musicians and the former a teacher for many of New York's leading families. It was natural that they should ask Ulysse to join them in the summer of 1884 at their summer cottage in Stockbridge.
Thus was Ulysse Buhler introduced to the Berkshires. And not only introduced to the country, but to its residents. Soon, through the good offices of his friend, he was teaching the younger generation of many families whose names are inseparable from the brilliant social era when Lenox was the Inland Newport — Greenleaf, Sloan, Lanier, Stokes, and, in Great Barrington, Stanley and Dewey.
It was in 1902 that he began to teach at Miss Hall's School, where he will begin his 40th year this fall.