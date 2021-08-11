The enjoyment of Tanglewood's heavenly music has not been disturbed by pesky mosquitoes. In spite of the fact that the wet grounds there are ideal for these pests, that the "shed" is open all around, that the lights would attract them and there is plenty of tempting epidermis openly offered, there are no mosquitoes!
Now that the music will soon be only a lingering memory, it can be told why there are no mosquitoes.
Just a year ago four zoologists from Harvard, accompanied by Clay Perry, Superintendent Ward J. Gaston and the writer, went through the attic of the Tanglewood main house, and found to our amazement an unbelievably large number of — bats! The countless gables, turrets, nooks and crannies of this old house embody just the type of architecture bats love to snooze in during the daytime. A little closer reconnoitering indicated to the Harvard experts that there must be close to 10,000 bats in that building. (We banded over 500 of them!)
Mosquitoes are to bats just about what strawberry shortcake is to you. In one night, we were told one bat eats its own weight in mosquitoes and other night-flying bugs. Let's use a little mathematics, and see what that amounts to.
One average bat, as we know them here, weighs 80 grams before its breakfast. One average mosquito weights 1-1000 gram. (I had several of them weighed by Dr. H. F. Miller of the GE laboratories on a scale, so fine and accurate, that it can weigh a comma). The bat's weight in mosquitoes means, therefore, 80 g. divided by 1-1000 g. or the unbelievable amount of 80,000 mosquitoes consumed in one night by one bat. Ten thousand of them, therefore, theoretically, may goggle up 800 million mosquitoes in less than eight hours.
For practical reasons, several corrections will have to be made in our theories. Not all bats will eat their weight in bugs. Some may be on a diet or may not have a good appetite. Not all their food will be mosquitoes. Many another and larger bug will go down their gullet. After all, you would not care to live on strawberry shortcake exclusively. Not all of the 10,000 bats will dine in Tanglewood. Many will fly to other pastures nearby.