A novel camping experiment for this area, the Shaker Village Work Camp, Lebanon Mountain, will hold an open house Sunday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Located in the area formerly occupied by the South Family of Shakers, and conducted by Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Count, the camp is a work experiment for teen-agers to help them acquire a respect for tools, materials and the people who use them.
Aim of this type of camping, said Mrs. Count, is “to give the children a taste of economic independence, by inculcating in them proper work habits, which in turn will impress them with the importance of communal living.” The only one of its kind in this area, similar work camps are located in Putney, Vt., and Buck’s Rock, Conn. The experiment seeks a happy medium between camps devoted to work only, and camps for play alone. The area is particularly suited for this because of the Shaker tradition of industry. A four-hour work schedule from 8:30 to 12:30 in the morning is balanced by an equal length of time in the afternoon devoted to subjects including ceramics, music, folklore and folk dancing, and other cultural activities. The afternoon cultural activities and evening social activities are under the supervision of 12 staff members, who are experts in their field. Miss Margot Mayo, who has made trips for the Congressional Library and written several books, is in charge of folklore and folk music.
A private camp, the 50 members are selected by personal interviews and recommendations of their schools. The only connection with the Shakers is the area used. The morning work schedule is concerned with recreating and preserving the Shaker atmosphere. Restored to use are the main communal dwelling built in 1831, the administration building and the five-story barn built shortly after the Civil War. Representing 37 schools and 10 states (including California) the teen-agers have their own government with a mayor and council, who plan their work projects. They have built athletic fields, a “ham” radio station, photographic studio, and a co-operative store. They are paid for their morning work and the money is banked to their credit. They draw against this credit to attend such entertainments as the recently concluded Tanglewood Festival.