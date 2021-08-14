The tourists’ car pulled up in front of a house set back in a grove of trees on Washington Mountain Road in Becket. The couple jumped out to peer at the handworked quilts fluttering in the breeze on a line stretched across the front yard.
It didn’t take them long to find the one they wanted. They asked the name of a handsome, gaily-colored coverlet. “Pride of the Yankees,” replied Mrs. Mildred LeSage, mistress of the little market.
“We are from the South, Madam,” rebuked the gentleman. Untempted by “Old Maid’s Puzzle,” “Joseph’s Coat” or “Wheel of Fortune,” the couple departed for a clime where long winter nights can be spent wrapped in regional pride.
A New York car stopped one day, a woman stepped out, and asked if the quilting was really done by hand. Mrs. LeSage assured her it was. The woman took a magnifying glass from her pocketbook and went over the work, stitch by stitch, until she was satisfied that the quilt was entirely handmade. Two other women admired a quilt with a design of appliqued antique prints. But it was too small. Wouldn’t Mrs. LeSage make it larger if they matched the print? She told them the antique cloth could not be matched. Well, they would try. They lived in New York. The woman returned the quilt after a fruitless search for additional material.
Mrs. LeSage shrugs at the foibles and the skepticism of the people who come to see and buy her handwork. She carries on a tradition of fine craftsmanship and finds satisfaction in doing a good piece of work. Untroubled by fussy tourists, she says, “I don’t go right into a store and buy the first thing I see. Folks have to look around.”
Quilts ordinarily take from eight to 10 weeks to make. Mrs. LeSage has been working on a “biscuit quilt” composed of tiny jewel-colored squares of silk, satin and velvet stuffed with cotton for about three years.
In addition to quilts, she makes aprons, pillow covers, rag dolls in 19th century clothing, potholders and chair covers.
Visitors bring quilts to be repaired and quilt tops to be assembled and Mrs. LeSage, who takes her work seriously, uses all the time she needs to do a good job on them. Frequently she is asked to make an entire quilt to order in a week or two. “People these days think anything can be done quickly,” she says.
Mrs. LeSage also observes that quilt owners often do not realize the value of the old work they bring for repair. She said of two antique quilts, 150 and 75 years old, that she worked on: “I was proud to work on them but I was relieved to see them go. I couldn’t have replaced them if anything had happened to them.”