SHEFFIELD — Probably the oldest elm tree in Sheffield, according to Tree Warden William Straleau, bowed in defeat to Connie early Saturday morning on the lawn of the Sheffield Inn. Three large branches were torn off and the tree was so badly damaged it will have to be removed this fall.
The car of Stuart M. Beard III, who manages the inn with his parents, received a crushed roof and door handles were torn off at an estimated damage of $200.
Wood ducks and honey bees also lost their home when the venerable old giant went down. The ducks, which have been nesting in the elm for the past decade, lost their nest and two eggs, one of which was not broken in the crash. The bees were absent but their honeycombs were much in evidence.
Some 25 years ago a Davey Tree surgeon told the Beards that he estimated the age of the tree between 450 and 500 years old. Mr. Straleau believes that this is incorrect but said it will be definitely established when the tree-trunk is sawed through this fall.
The tree, which showed no sign of elm disease, began to fade last year and though the Beards watered and fertilized the roots, it is thought to have been a victim of the past two seasons’ droughts.
Measuring 19 feet, 6 inches around the butt four feet from the ground, the tree has long been a Sheffield landmark. Mrs. Gladys Roraback, teacher of the Center School seventh grade, has taken her pupils for the past several years over to measure it each season.