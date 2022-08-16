NEW MARLBORO — A local woman who became postmaster because she lived in the same building as the post office celebrated her 25th anniversary on the job yesterday.
Mrs. George E. Lester had moved to this town with her husband in 1934. They occupied the house in which the one-room post office is located. The next year the postmaster's job was open and Mrs. Lester took it. She has been postmaster here really since Jan. 9, 1935, but officially since Aug. 15 of the same year.
Perhaps one of the most home-like post offices in the county, Mrs. Lester's government postal station is decorated with an antique spinning wheel and old-time crockery, which she has collected. A white shingle, which announces the post office, hangs in front of the seven-room home that faces the town green. The house was built in 1826. An American flag is on a standard near the front door.
Mrs. Lester is the 30th postmaster of this town. A post office was established here in 1806 and moved to its present site in 1920. Mrs. Lester said that since she has taken over the job, mail volume has increased about 80 percent. She explained that when she first began, the pay for the small office was negligible. But as the volume increased, so did her remuneration.
There is one delivery and one dispatch of mail here daily, the same as when Mrs. Lester started at the office. But the Post Office Department brags now of overnight delivery. Mrs. Lester said that the Metro plan with star route trucks gives the fastest service ever.
Being a postmaster keeps Mrs. Lester active but she is still able to indulge in water color painting and hooking and braiding rugs. Since there are no lock boxes in the post office, Mrs. Lester must hand out all the mail. This gives her a chance to talk with her neighbors and find out what is going on around town.
"Most of the juicy gossip escapes me though," she said not quite ruefully.
A native of Staten Island, N.Y., Mrs. Lester resided there until her marriage 34 years ago. She and her husband have lived here for 26 years. He is a native of this town and is employed as a painter with Gilligan Brothers of Sheffield, contractors. The couple have a daughter, Mrs. Francis Sottile of Simsbury, Conn., and three grandchildren.