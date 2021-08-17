To persons born and raised in New England and still living here, there may be still a thrill in seeing the well proportioned spike of a white church against a background of green foliage and the sight of neatly kept barns painted red give rise to pleasant reflections. If this is true of those born and reared here, how much stronger must be the feeling of those brought up in the city coming here for the first time perhaps, to spend a vacation.
To hundreds of children from New York, Saint Helen’s Home in Interlaken, maintained by the Tribune’s fresh air fund, is a veritable heaven where the village church spire stands out as barns dotting the hillsides soon become landmarks of peculiar interest.
Saint Helen’s Home is another of the “co-ed” camps, where one hundred city children play for two weeks, boys and girls together, Jack and Mamie O’Rorke, just like the sidewalks of New York, but their play space is a good-sized chunk of the Berkshire Hills, instead of the sidewalks.
Interlaken isn’t much but a post office and a church — one of the spiky-spired kind — and Saint Helen’s Home, tucked away in the hills northwest of Stockbridge.
Once there was an inn, a solid, respectable three-story building with a porch running across the front of it; the kind that the stage coaches used to draw up to. The inn is now the principal building of Saint Helen’s Home, with the offices and dining hall on the first floor and the girls’ dormitory above.
Another old landmark of Interlaken, that used to be the store, a lump of brick standing just across the brook from the inn, houses the boys. And all the playing fields and the outbuildings, like the library and the room for rainy days, belonged to a farm of the neighborhood that was deserted some time ago. The house burned, and only the barn and sheds painted the inevitable New England red, are left.
So a New England village has come in its old age to take in every summer hundreds of children who have never seen anything like it and keep them for two weeks of sunshine and fresh air.