ADAMS — Early history of the town of Adams and the customs of some of its earliest settlers were revived in pageantry events which made up a part of the program carried out by the descendants of Eleazer Browne at the annual reunion of the society held this afternoon at the old homestead on Orchard street. The entire affair was one of the most successful ever held and commemorates the sesqui-centennial of the building of the Browne’s homestead together with the incorporation with the town of Adams.
Relatives gathered early on the hill top overlooking the valley toward Greylock mountain and directly on to the resting place of Eleazer Browne and members of his family who it was discovered a few days ago, lie buried in a portion of Bellevue cemetery. The plot where the first settlers were buried, however, is said to have been untouched and there is much talk here today of the society’s purchasing the site. It is the first time in all these years that anyone has known where the original family were buried, and was learned from information given by Mr. Carpenter, the town sexton. Mr. Carpenter is probably the only person in this vicinity that could outline the location of the actual burying grounds.
In the two pageants given were enacted pictures of early life in Adams. A Quaker service was carried out in the old form and the whole episode with its proceedings was given exactly as it appeared in the East Hoosuck Friends’ records. A Shaker sketch was also featured and referred back to July 18, 1784, when Mother Ann Lee and the Elders arrived at Joseph Bennett’s for a week and did considerable work seeking converts.
Scenes in the pageants and many of the preparatory plans for today’s event were made ready by William B. Browne of North Adams, present register of deeds in northern Berkshire. Mr. Browne is a direct descendant of Eleazer Browne. The episodes included the Quaker wedding of Isaac Allen and Lydia Browne, both of East Hoosuck in the county of Berkshire, and a visit of Mother Ann Lee of the Shakers to Eleazer Browne’s in an attempt to convert him to Shakerism.