GREAT BARRINGTON — A small pine table, used by the poet William Cullen Bryant as a desk during his tenure as town clerk here, has been donated to the Berkshire County Historical Society by Miss Josephine Le Blanc, former registrar of deeds.
Miss Le Blanc made the gift in memory of her step-father, Malcolm Douglas, from whom she received the table. Mr. Douglas himself served as registrar of deeds here for 37 years.
The table, once a jet black, has been refinished by Miss Le Blanc. It now has a natural pine finish. It is 40 1/2 inches long and 24 inches wide. It stands just two feet high.
Bryant, who came to Great Barrington in 1816 to practice law with George H. Ives, was elected town clerk in 1820, polling 81 votes to the combined total of 20 for his two opponents. He was 26 years old when elected. He served for six years.
On Jan. 11, 1821, he married Miss Frances Fairchild of Alford in the house owned by her brother-in-law, Capt. Allen Henderson. This house, now called Bryant House, was recently moved to the front of the Berkshire Motor Inn property. It is being refurbished to serve as a lodging place for employees in the motel-restaurant-pool complex under construction there.
Bryant left Great Barrington to take an editorial post in New York City in May of 1825, but continued to hold various positions in town, including town clerk and justice of the peace, until the following February elections. He apparently carried out his civic office duties while here on weekends to visit his wife and children, who stayed here until the spring of 1826 before joining him in New York City.
While in Great Barrington, Bryant at first wrote very little and what little he did have published appears to have been taken from his earlier writings. About 1819, however, he started writing again and turned out a number of poems and songs in his remaining years here. Perhaps the best known of these is "Green River."