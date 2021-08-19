More than 1000 visitors in this area have found lodgings through the Chamber of Commerce information booth on South Street since it opened July 4, it was learned today.
Every week end, according to Mrs. E. K. Shelton who operated the booth, the lines of the traveling homeless reached to the street. About 250 inns and tourist homes are registered with the center, and apparently they’ve all had their share of business this summer.
“I’ve never telephoned so much in all my life,” says Mrs. Shelton. But she’s enjoyed getting accommodations for the travelers. The only people who really irritate her, she says, are those who “change their minds” between the time she assigns them a room and their room destination. “They don’t show up,” she complains. “Naturally we regret this lack of consideration.”
Sample Saturdays during the Tanglewood season found 191 and 260 placed in adequate rooms. The first Saturday of the Festival the information center lost count things were buzzing so rapidly. Travelers, incidentally, seemed to find a shortage of tourist cabins, she reports.
An additional 308 were assigned lodgings by mail.
During the last month cars have rolled up from almost every state in the Union. California, Washington, Indiana, Virginia, and Canada have all been represented. Merchants along North Street, too, have noticed the growing influx of out-of-state cars parked in front of stores this summer.
Visitors had their comments, of course, she says. “Mostly favorable.” One New Yorker, Mrs. Shelton adds, regretted “we in the Berkshires couldn’t teach the people in New York how to smile.”
The center handed out all kinds of information. For those interested in New England cookery, scenic places, unique trips, shortest routes, bad and good roads and a host of other miscellany they have usually found the answers at the chamber center. The little information building erected this summer for the new venture has gotten many compliments. It’s a simple Cape Cod pattern.
The service was an experiment this year, supported by the merchants.
“It’s a good beginning,” says Chamber Executive James H. Lucas. Next year he’s sure its possibilities will be expanded.