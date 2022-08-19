Cloudy, humid weather put a damper on the early hours of the annual Berkshire County 4-H Fair, but groups of youngsters and their parents arrived at mid-morning to turn the Pittsfield Riding and Polo Club grounds into a bustle of activity.
Earliest arrival was Frankie Digweed, 10-year-old Becket resident. Frankie checked in at 6:30 and patiently waited in the main tent clutching his two white rabbits. Robert M. Hall, county club agent, finally arrived at 7:30, an hour before the official start of the fair, and took the early arrival in hand.
When Frankie arrived, the temperature was 64 degrees. By 10 it had risen to 69 degrees and the weatherman gloomily forecast a high of 70 with little sun for the day. The prediction was darkened by the threats of showers before the fair ends at 4:30.
Dark as the weather colored the scene, most of the spectators were in gay spirits. Trucks wheeled into the grounds every few minutes and unloaded dairy stock, goats, chickens and other animals. Passenger cars loaded to the roof disgorged scampering youngsters eager to get their exhibits set up on time.
Center of activity was the large circus-type tent purchased last year by the fair association. By 9:30, shelves at one end of the tent were groaning with jars of bright red beets, yellow string beans and other tasty-looking edibles.
Nearby are the brightly-colored flowers with 101 entries, double last year’s entries, and the 39 handicraft exhibits, also double those shown in 1949. The rest of the tent houses vegetable displays, 11 club displays and many cages of chickens.
The morning was spent setting up exhibits, followed by dairy showmanship and judging of exhibits in the tents. This afternoon there will be an auction by the Bobby Kidney Sunshine Club, with many items contributed by local merchants slated to go under the gavel.
Other events this afternoon are the greased-pig race for a $10 prize and the pie-eating contest to go off about 3:30 and the greased pole climb slated for later in the afternoon. The fair will end around 4:30.
Early results of the judging showed that the Martin family of Cheshire had taken three places in dairy showmanship. In the junior showmanship, first place went to Virginia Bienieck of Adams, Jack Stohlmann of Adams was second, Fred Martin of Cheshire third, and Richard LeGeyt of Sheffield fourth. In the senior showmanship, Carol Hartley of Great Barrington was first, Nancy Martin of Cheshire second, Helen Stohlmann of Adams third, and Everett Martin Jr. of Cheshire fourth.