Just as a doctor can’t resist taking his own pulse, or a tailor whipping himself up a suit of snappy threads, a genealogical expert is prone to dig for the roots of his own family tree.
Up at Bennington Museum, they have a genealogical expert named Allen Douglas Hill, who spent most of his life as an accountant with the Solvay Process Division in Syracuse. On retiring seven years ago, he got into the genealogical game with Bennington Museum, finding it a nice quiet job after skittering all over the country weighing the credits and debits of alkali.
Mr. Hill’s researches into his own ancestry are of moment to Berkshire County readers because it turns out he’s a direct descendant of Jacob Ensign, one of the original town fathers in Pittsfield. In fact, he’s a great-great-great-grandson of Jacob Ensign.
Jacob Ensign was a very active man in the early days of Pittsfield. He was Pittsfield’s first chief of police, as well as apparently the entire police force. He founded a fulling mill, which processed cloth. He helped hire the first minister in these parts, the famed Parson Allen. At the age of 80, a widower, he married a woman of 47. He died in 1813, at the age of 89.
Jacob had a house on what is now East Street, about where Pete’s Motors is now. Silver Lake, now a repository for various chemicals GE doesn’t need anymore, was once known as Ensign’s Pond. To quote the “Gazetteer of Berkshire County — 1725-1885”:
“Silver Lake is the name given a pretty little sheet of water just east of the village. It was known among early settlers as Ensign’s Pond, from Jacob Ensign who built the first fulling mill in Pittsfield and owned land along the eastern border of the lake.”
Jacob Ensign’s name is spotted all through such source books as the aforementioned Gazetteer, and Smith’s “History of Pittsfield,” a two-volume work that covers the years from 1723 to 1876.
Jacob came from West Hartford in 1752. The following year, he and such contemporaries as Simeon Crofoot, Charles Goodrich, Solomon Deming, Stephen Crofoot, Samuel Taylor, and Elias Willard obtained an act from the General Court incorporating them by the name of “The Proprietors of the Settling Lots in the Township of Pontoosuck.” In 1761, the name of the place was changed to Pittsfield, in honor of the celebrated English statesman, William Pitt.