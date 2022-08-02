A 19-year-old Pittsfield youth is helping to give a city image to the 4-H program, traditionally associated with country towns, farms, bleating lambs and corn on the cob.
Bernard Mack of 8 Hall Place, one of a group of volunteer “interns” sponsored by the commonwealth Service Corps, has formed six 4-H clubs while working at Pittsfield’s neighborhood antipoverty centers. And he is trying to form two more, plus three baseball teams.
Since the 4-H program became a part of the Cooperative Extension Service in 1914, it has been aimed primarily at farm and village youngsters as an educational service covering a range of projects from cow judging to photography. In recent years, however, membership has shifted away from the farms and toward the suburbs.
However, boys and girls that make up the membership have come largely from middle class homes and the need for the program has come under occasional attack as an anachronism in an urban society.
In forming two sewing clubs, two arts and crafts clubs, a painting club and a music club, Mack, who never participated in 4-H work as a youngster, has had no trouble in finding members among city youngsters, he says. He is tentatively trying to organize clubs in electricity and automotive work but is in need of volunteer leaders.
The normal meeting schedule is once a month. But Mack has found that among kids on summer vacation from school, meetings can be increased to two a week and he has been scheduling them at that rate.
He is not only looking for leaders but for volunteer baseball coaches as well. He says he has found enough boys aged 12 through 15 to make up three baseball teams representing three of the neighborhood centers.
To help get the baseball program off the ground, he has contacted Patrick McKernan, general manager of the professional Pittsfield Red Sox, and asked for assistance. McKernan says some of the players will be able to give the youngsters pointers on pitching, hitting and the like but only, of course, when the team is in Pittsfield.
Mack, fourth oldest in a family of 13, comes from the city’s low-income area. He is a student at Berkshire Community College and wants to major in social psychology.