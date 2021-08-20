Tomorrow, 100 old timers, including veterans of high wheels and knickerbockers, gather at Wild Acres to reminisce about their feats of yesteryear. And while they argue and boast of bicycling through the Berkshires a quarter of a century ago, 1000 youngsters who were not born then, will be sailing across the countryside on streamlined models unthought of in the Gay Nineties, theirs the zest of discovery and adventure.
Old timers in the Berkshire remember with glee the billowing skirts worn with balloon sleeved blouses that the ladies wore back in the “Lady Daisy” days of biking. Local stores report, however, that today there is almost nothing that can qualify as a bicycling skirt, since the ladies are faring forth universally in shorts, culottes and slacks, all three being about equal in popularity.
Even the tandem bicycles, always good for a laugh a few years ago at county fairs, are rapidly coming into their deserved popularity. Pittsfield’s largest bicycle rental service has one which is in demand daily even though it is a towering 22-inch wheel — five full inches higher than standard. The shop is planning to buy a standard 18-inch wheel tandem for next year.
Tandems are being produced in numbers once more after manufacturers have suffered a business lapse of a quarter of a century in this ware. The new one, which will be rented out to localities next year, will have all the nickel plating, free-wheeling, and cushion saddles, that have made “biking” modern.
What has caused this popularity of bicycling is still somewhat puzzling to the manufacturers who are running overtime to supply the demand. Of course there is the recent well-known recession. Youngsters may not have unlimited funds for father’s car and their own gasoline, and yet the call of the great outdoors still is heard.
Then the element of novelty enters. But whatever it is, lack of money, desire for health, or just the plain fun of skimming over modern highways and through country lanes, the bicycle has come back.