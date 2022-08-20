CHESHIRE — Records show that on May 27, 1793, the town of Cheshire voted to raise 50£ (English money at that time) for the support of a school or schools. School money was divided among children under 21.
This started the progress in education and schools which has extended over the years to Cheshire’s present modern school with its 10 classrooms, and gymnasium, up-to-date curriculum and a departmentalized junior high school program in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades.
The departmental system was put into effect in 1948. Outlying schools were closed, then, pupils were brought into the Center School, and the eighth grade was brought back to Cheshire, instead of attending the Adams Junior High School.
The last one-room school house in Cheshire was closed in 1948. A center school has been in effect since the early 1800s with the first being on the Common near the Baptist Church. Schools in the outlying districts were located at the Hook, East Cheshire, West Mountain, Cheshire Harbor and Muddy Brook Farm in Farnams.
In 1869 a contractor by the name of Hanrahan, from Pittsfield, built the graded three-story school which came to be known as the Cheshire High School. At one time it was called Greylock Academy. It cost $15,000 to build.
In 1873 the first class as a high school began. In the first class to graduate was Miss Julia Bowen who is living today at the age of 92 in her home on Richardson Street. It continued as a high school until 1902, when, according to an amended state school law, a town had to have 500 families and a valuation of $750,000, to make maintenance of a high school necessary. In the fall of 1902, Cheshire pupils went to Adams High School as they do today.
An interesting fact on the high school was that this summer the superintendent of schools, Dr. Joseph A. Wilk, received a letter from the State Department of Education, stating that Cheshire had over 500 families and should maintain its own high school.
But, since Adams is building a new high school, and the pupils will receive a better education there than the town of Cheshire can afford, they will be allowed to continue as in the past.