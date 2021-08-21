A dozen blighted romances lie draped over the filing cabinets of City Clerk Harold F. Goggins, in the form of unused marriage intentions issued during the calendar year 1939 and pronounced officially void and blighted six months after issuance.
Clerk Goggins declined to comment today on the theory advanced by some of his admirers that the 12 young ladies who failed to go through with their plans had changed their minds after obtaining the intentions at his office and catching a glimpse of him. Instead, he stared sadly and dreamily at the nebulous Cupid which always hangs over of the office counter, and dreamed of the 12 fair ones who got away.
Speculating on the reasons for the depressing situation, the city clerk offered various suggestions. Perhaps the bridegrooms concluded that getting married would not get them out of the draft anyway, or perhaps their natural ardor chilled with the cruel passing of the hours. The blunt fact is, however, that the intentions are there, that each of the near-bridegrooms had planked down the necessary $2, which are forever lost without even a trip to the altar and to Niagara Falls to show for it.
And is there any chance that the couples will return, find the intentions are no longer valid, then gallantly put up another $2, laughing gaily at the lost original payment? Clerk Goggins has had too much experience at City Hall to expect anything to come of these former intentions.
The most fleeting melody from Debussy or Strauss, played on the most gossamer string or the lightest reed in Dr. Koussevitzky’s orchestra, does not fade as quickly from the sylvan glades and spacious lawns of Tanglewood as does an application for a marriage license after the due date, Mr. Goggins observed sadly.
Sabotage, fifth column work within his own office? Clerk Goggins’ handsome face darkened. No, no, a thousand times no! A cynical glance of the reporter around the office told Mr. Goggins what insidious thought was making the reporter’s brain reel. Including the city clerk himself, the personnel of his office consists of two bachelors and three bachelor girls.