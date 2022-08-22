LENOX — Like the birthday of a rich old aunt, the 100th anniversary of the Lenox Club is one people may overlook but shouldn’t.
The aged club has contributed a gold mine in Edwardian atmosphere to the Berkshire County scene. Tightly woven into local history, the unique institution represents Lenox society in its glory. Today, monied names still spangle the roster, although past opulence is largely dismissed.
The remaining handful of members will dust off the venerable club’s picture, recalling its period of ripe grace, at a centenary luncheon today at the clubhouse on Yokun Avenue.
Hidden among lovely trees on a curving drive, the sprawling 48-room clubhouse is still a summer home to some distinguished area people. Started in Civil War days, the club still carries on a social life, at times, glittering. Teas, cocktail parties, 4th of July luncheons, talks on culture and New Year dances are established events.
A buffet every Thursday evening draws about 50, including some of the best-known people in the county.
Members Erich Leinsdorf, music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and BSO Manager Thomas Perry often entertain artists or come informally for luncheon. Henry Cabot, BSO president, and his wife are often guests. Conductor Charles Munch also dined there regularly. The club is exclusive, as in its beginning as a reading room in 1864. Members are voted and only their guests are admitted.
Once, in addition to the dances, soirees and musicales, Lenox Club had a bustling athletic club life that included golf matches, tennis tournaments, shooting galleries, archery meets and trap shooting. The club owned what is now Mahkeenac Boating Club, where members swam and boated on Stockbridge Bowl.
The original Lenox clubhouse, growing out of the reading room, stood on property now occupied by the Lenox Community Center. A heavy red leather ledger, gilt-scrolled, contains club notes in beautiful scripts from September 1874 on.
When the Lenox Club moved from Walker Street in 1921, the late George E. Turnure tore down the original clubhouse and built a mansion, now the community center, in memory of his son who died in World War I.
In 1921, the Lenox Club bought its present quarters, with 125 acres of rolling, tree-shaded land, from Dr. Richard G. Greenleaf.
Few people know that what is believed to be the first golf course in New England is on this land — nine holes set up on the Greenleaf property, before the purchase, in 1899. The golf course in 1925 was expanded for 18 holes for the use only of members and guests. It had an active schedule and the club was at its height when the Aspinwall Hotel in Lenox burned. With the hotel went many Lenox Club visitors who were diverted elsewhere. Eventually this brought about the golf club’s demise in 1934.