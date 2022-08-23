LENOX — There were a few anxious moments at the Congregational Church-on-the-Hill yesterday morning at a dedication service held to celebrate the electrification of the historic edifice for the first time in 143 years. At the dramatic climax to the day's schedule, Miss Carrie Sedgwick of Pittsfield, oldest member of the church, couldn't make the switch work when the time came for her to turn on the two pulpit lamps. The pastor, Rev. J. Herbert Owen, went to her rescue and after explaining that "it's a newfangled gadget," Miss Sedgwick succeeded in carrying out her part of the program and the parishioners all breathed sighs of relief.
After Miss Sedgwick returned to her pew, the pastor walked up to his pulpit and pulled the cord on a desk light over his sermon notes and proudly started to preach on the subject: "God's Light and Power."
Watching these historic exercises from the choir loft in the place he has occupied next to the pump handle of the 79-year-old organ for 61 years was John W. Gilmer, 73, whose retirement was brought about yesterday when he was forced to give way to progress. An electric blower has been installed on the organ, but Mr. Gilmer will continue to serve as a stand-by at the handle in case the electricity should fail at one of the services.
Mr. Owen interrupted the morning service to call Mr. Gilmer from the loft to the pulpit where he presented him a framed testimonial from the church, explaining that the 250 parishioners voted to include in the official records of the church a copy of the honor given to him.
As Mr. Gilmer stood before the parishioners thanking the pastor for the testimonial, Mr. Owen reported that the Woman's Fellowship "will see that John will not lose out because they are giving to him each year his regular salary in recognition of his 61 years of faithful service."
Mr. Owen further explained that the organ fund was started through a substantial bond given to the church by Mrs. Oscar Whittemore in memory of her husband, who was a member of the choir for many years.
"Her gift made possible this step today," he said, "and we hope some day, without disturbing the interior of our beautiful church, to have electricity in the oil lamps that line the walls of the interior."