SHEFFIELD — If you’re in the market for a medium-sized covered bridge, good condition, drive out on Maple Avenue and take a look around. You can snap that one up for $1.
Sheffield’s 115-year-old Lower Covered Bridge, reputedly the oldest in the state, will soon be supplanted by a new covered bridge. To make room for the roadway, the old span will be knocked down to the highest bidder — or just knocked down.
The J. F. White Construction Company, contractors on the job, will be delighted to sell the old bridge for a token fee of $1, providing it’s removed within two weeks after signing of the agreement. Otherwise it will be razed, probably with a wrecking ball, and burned.
This is a fairly sudden end for a structure still full of sturdy timbers and still carrying its share of the load. But even a major overhaul would not make it strong enough for 15-ton trucks, or wide enough for two cars. The original builders neglected to take this into consideration.
It is quite certain that the bridge was erected in 1837. At a town meeting April 3, 1837, the citizens voted to put up a “permanent covered bridge on or near the site of the old bridge crossing the Housatonic River in the center of the town.” They also voted to raise $1000 for expenses, and named a bridge-building committee comprising Robert F. Barnard, Lovet Taft Jr. and Jay Shears. Ten days later, this committee asked for “proposals,” or bids.
Thereafter the records are reticent about the whole business, except that the bridge building committee’s report was read and accepted April 2, 1838, and 11 months later the town cracked down on speeders over the bridge. At the town meeting March 4, 1839, a vote was taken “that any person or persons who shall ride or drive his or her horse or horses over the covered bridge crossing the Housatonic River near the center of Sheffield, faster than a walk, shall forfeit and pay for each offense the sum of one dollar, to be recovered by an action of debt in the name of the town treasurer, for the use of the town.”