The man who feeds 60,000 Pittsfield persons a year — and who has been at the job since he left Redfield School long ago — observed his 57th birthday Wednesday. John Persip, caterer, couldn't have a celebration, though — he had to cater at someone else's party.
His success as cook he lays to the technique of seasoning; that's what counts, he says, and that's what some non-professional cooks lack. Mr. Persip makes all his own recipes.
And while all the city knows him as a caterer, John Persip is hardly less familiar as an umpire behind home plate or on his bicycle. Local baseball diamonds have known him for the past 20 years, and back in the '20s he caught for the Wendell Athletics and other teams. As a bicyclist he joined a V-J parade with a contraption of his own: A box-shaped trailer attached to his bike and carrying two of his grandchildren and one of their chums.
Mr. Persip was born in his grandfather's house on South Mountain Road in the year of the blizzard, 1888, the son of John Lemuel and Alice Hamilton Persip. Of his 12 brothers and sisters, seven remain, all living in this city except one. After leaving Redfield School, he was employed for seven years as a cook by Mrs. Thaddeus Clapp on Wendell Avenue and then went into the catering business for himself. In 1925 he managed the Park Club Restaurant in the Berkshire Life Insurance building and two years later opened Persip's Restaurant on West Street.
On Nov. 28, 1907, Mr. Persip married Miss Stella Grant of Lenox, the granddaughter of Sylvanus Grant, famous as the man who cut down and removed the old elm at Park Square — for two dollars. Of their nine children, seven live in Pittsfield and one, Cpl. Edward, is now stationed in the Philippines. "And they're all pretty good cooks," says their dad. The Persips live at 257 Robbins Avenue.
Mr. Persip estimates he caters for at least 5,000 persons a month — "too much business," he terms it. Most of his work comes from church clubs and the Country Club of Pittsfield.