The Sheila chugged back into service on Pontoosuc Lake yesterday after months of hard work and a few last-minute hitches.
Owner Thomas A. Beattie of Cheshire and a crew of helpers worked through the night and a half-hour past the scheduled christening time of 2 p.m. before Mrs. Beattie cracked a bottle of champagne across the 32-foot boat’s bow.
Minutes later she was in the middle of the lake with members of the Beattie family, Mrs. Silvio O. Conte, who spoke at the christening, her daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Charles M. Perenick, Mr. Beattie’s parents and several helpers aboard.
Paying passengers will have to wait until Sunday before the Sheila begins her regular sightseeing trips around the lake. “We have to get all the bugs straightened out, owner Beattie said.
The Sheila was brought to the Berkshires by George Westinghouse before 1915. It later provided transportation in Stockbridge Bowl for Andrew Carnegie. After his death in 1919 it was given to the Lenox Brotherhood Club.
Capt. George Vogel bought the Sheila from the club shortly thereafter and she was a regular part of the Pontoosuc scene from then until July of 1967 when she sank during a rainstorm.
Beattie bought the hulk and raised it earlier this year. He has sanded down and caulked her hull, replaced sections of the aft decking and transom and reinstalled the same inboard engine that she took to the bottom.
Yesterday she looked like a new lady with her white sides and red and blue trim, colors matched by the outfits of the Beattie family at the celebration.
The christening ceremony took place at John’s Lakeside Marina before a crowd of 60. Participating were William M. Kirby Jr., a Williamstown architect who assisted in the renovation; Mrs. Conte; Mr. Perenick, a military aide to Gov. Volpe, who brought the governor’s best wishes to the Beatties, and the Rev. George T. Warriner, pastor of the Methodist Church of Cheshire, who delivered the invocation.
Daniel L. Van Horn of 243 Hancock Road, who will skipper the Sheila, and Capt. Vogel, scheduled to be her chief engineer, were not present at the ceremony.